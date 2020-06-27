Swara Bhasker shares video from when she questioned Karan Johar about launching star kids: ‘Look who started the fire’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:04 IST

Actor Swara Bhasker has shared a video from an event in 2016 when she confronted filmmaker Karan Johar for launching star kids with his films. Karan is currently facing heavy criticism online by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for favouring star kids and not giving work opportunities to outsiders.

Sharing the video, Swara wrote, “Oooooh! Look who started the fire !!!” In the video, which appears to be filmed around the time Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s release, Swara asks the director if launching star kids with his projects is a conscious decision or ‘something that just happens’. She said that the structure doesn’t seem nepotistic to her but feudalistic where he only works with people that belong to a particular set.

Oooooh! Look who started the fire !!! 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓 https://t.co/XhEW5mBL7f — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 27, 2020

Karan reminded her that he has only worked with two star kids--Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He said that Varun’s mother had called him to give him work as an assistant director on one of his films and not as an actor. On the other hand, he was not on good terms with Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt and did not know that he had a daughter. However, he did agree that star kids have more visibility for him and one tends to pick and choose from what is available near to them.

Swara also asked him if a star kid bring more attention to the film with their presence and if that is a lucrative deal for a film producer. Karan said that there are only a couple of superstars in Hindi film industry whose kids can have that effect, not the others.

Recently, Swara had defended Karan and Alia after an old video from Koffee With Karan went viral online and sparked outrage among fans of Sushant. In a tweet, she said that blaming them for Sushant’s demise was not only idiotic but also hypocritical.

“Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!,” she wrote. “Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy,” she added.

