Swara Bhasker takes a dig at former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s move of joining politics: ‘Getting opportunistic about someone’s tragic death’

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:11 IST

Swara Bhasker has taken a dig at former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who joined the JD(U) on Sunday. Better known as Bihar’s own Robinhood, Pandey had strongly defended Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who pushed for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 1987 batch IPS officer joined the state’s ruling JD(U) amid indications he would contest the assembly polls beginning next month. Reacting to a tweet about the same, she wrote on Twitter, “Chaliye yahi tha kisi ke dukhad ant par apna agenda chamkana (Come on ... that was it #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput Getting opportunistic about someone’s tragic death).”

Pandey joined the party in the presence of the Bihar CM, who is also the JD(U) president, less than a week after taking voluntary retirement from service. His much-anticipated induction took place a day after he met Kumar and insisted there was nothing political in their conversation.

The former officer had reminded actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend and the main accused in the abetment to suicide case being probed by the CBI, of her “auqaat” (status) to question Nitish Kumar, when she suggested that there was politics behind the Bihar government’s decision to push for a CBI probe.

Known for speaking his mind notwithstanding the constraints that came with the rules governing civil servants, Pandey was in the headlines while the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar were engaged in a tug of war over the investigation in Sushant’s death case.

The Bihar DGP had publicly denounced the Mumbai municipal authorities for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who had landed in the western metropolis for heading the investigation after an FIR was lodged by Sushant’s father, accusing Rhea and her family members of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Rhea and her brother Showik are currently in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in a drug case related to Sushant.

