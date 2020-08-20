Swastika Mukherjee replies to trolls on her new short hairstyle: ‘No I don’t have cancer, I don’t do drugs’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:33 IST

Actor Swastika Mukherjee has put an end to the speculation surrounding her new hairstyle - an undercut, with hair left long on one side and buzzed short on the other. Several rumours surfaced after she debuted her edgy new hairdo online.

Clarifying on her Twitter page, Swastika wrote, “No I don’t have cancer ( I pray I don’t have it ever), No I don’t do drugs, I don’t smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation Center. It’s my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it. All questions answered ?! Now chill.”

Bengali actor Rukmini Maitra came out in support of Swastika and replied to the tweet saying, “KICK-ASS. By every possible means.” Author Kiran Manral wrote, “Arey. You are looking fierce. That’s a rad cut.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Isn’t it amazing? Change something about your appearance = people lose their minds.”

Recently, Swastika responded to a Twitter user, who commented on one of her pictures that she was ‘looking so bad’. The user said that while he loved her new hairstyle, she was ‘looking so bad’, perhaps because of ‘make-up or no filter’. However, she was unfazed by the criticism and coolly replied, “Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad.”

Swastika was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Before that, she acted in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, in which she played Dolly Mehra. Her next release is the Bengali film, Tasher Ghawr, which will be released on the streaming platform Hoichoi.

On Wednesday, Swastika welcomed the Supreme Court ruling in favour of a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into Sushant’s death. Sharing a still of him from their film, Dil Bechara, on Instagram, she wrote, “FINALLY. Sunshine. Hope. Justice #cbitakesover #cbiforsushant #justicewillbeserved #justiceforssr.”

