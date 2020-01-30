Taapsee Pannu on Mithali Raj’s reaction to Shabaash Mithu poster: ‘She said barely any difference between her and me’

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in a biopic called Shabaash Mithu. The first look of the film was unveiled on Wednesday. The actor, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, said that she was chosen to play the former Indian skipper as they have similar approach to life.

The publication quoted her as saying, “I was roped in because Mithali and I have similar life approach and ideologies. We don’t want to replicate the look to the tee.”

On the question of what her look for the picture should be like, she said, “We want to make it as convincing as possible, but it’s not as important to look like her as it is to perform and behave like her. I was constantly in touch with her while shooting for the poster. She texted me yesterday saying that there’s barely any difference between her and me [in the poster]. That validation matters a lot. I want her to say this after watching the movie, too.”

Taapsee will undergo rigorous training to get into the skin of her character, which includes Mithali’s signature cover drive. She was trained by Mithali Raj’s fellow cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer for the poster shoot. Talking about it, she said, “She taught me the strokes and techniques. I realised then that it will be an intense training. As a young girl, I was a fielder because batting was a boys’ thing; they would say cricket isn’t a girl’s sport.”

On Wednesday, Taapsee had shared the first look and written alongside, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’”

On December 3, Taapsee had celebrated Mithali’s birthday announcing the film on the Indian cricketer. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia.

