Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor congratulate Team India after they clinch first win in Women’s T20 World Cup

Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma congratulated Team India, who opened the seventh edition of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with a win over Australia.

bollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor congratulated Team India for win at Women’s T20 World Cup.
Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor congratulated Team India for win at Women’s T20 World Cup.(ANI/IANS)
         

Rishi Kapoor has congratulated Team India for beating Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The actor took to Twitter to share his happiness on their achievement.

Celebrating their win on Mahashivratri, Rishi wrote, “Congratulations India winning Australia at the opening of the women’s World Cup T20. Shambhuuuuuuu!” He also shared the final scorecard of the match which showed India winning the match by 17 runs.

 

Taapsee Pannu also hailed the women in blue for their win. She tweeted, “Well done girls #WomensT20WorldCup that was a GOOD victory !!!! #IndVsAus.”

 

Anushka Sharma also congratulated the team and promised them she is rooting for them in the tournament. She wrote, “A big cheer for the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We’re watching you ladies smash it on the field and we’ll be rooting for you all throughFlag of IndiaFlag of IndiaFlag of India. #TeamIndia #AusvInd.” She added, “What a brilliant start to the world cup and an absolutely thrilling victory by the women in blue!! Mazaa aa gaya.”

 

 

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bamboozled Australia as India opened the seventh edition of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with a stunning upset of the reigning champions and tournament hosts by 17 runs at Sydney Showground on Friday. Australia restricted India to 132 for four and looked on course to run down their victory target when a half century from Alyssa Healy got them nearly halfway there.

Taapsee will soon be seen as former cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic, Shabaash Mithu. It is being directed by Rahul Dholakia and will hit theatres on February 5, 2021. Taapsee had shared the first poster of the film last month and written, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.”

Anushka will reportedly be seen in former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. She was seen in the team jersey on the field, giving way to speculations of her signing the film.

