Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak, actor returns to Mumbai

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:37 IST

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who was shooting for Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba in Haridwar, had to cancel her Delhi trip after the makers decided against going ahead with the schedule, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has reportedly returned to Mumbai now.

Taapsee told Pinkvilla, “We finished the Haridwar schedule and came back to Mumbai. We are not shooting till 31st March. There was a 5-day schedule in Delhi that was to be filmed but that has been postponed until things get better. Rest, everything is done.”

Haseen Dillruba, written by Kanika Dhillon, also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Sharing the first Taapsee had written on Instagram earlier, “‘I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it’ Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020!”

Anand L Rai is producing the film under his banner Colour Yellow Production. He had said in a statement, “Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script.”

Apart from Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee also has Rashami Rocket where she will be seen alongside Bhavesh Joshi actor Priyanshu Painyuli and essay the role of an athlete hailing from Gujarat. During her stay in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba shoot, she also trained for Rashami Rocket.

Taapsee was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which traced the journey of a housewife who decides to speak up against domestic violence, against all odds. The film received rave reviews and had an impressive run at the box office as well.

