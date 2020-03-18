e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak, actor returns to Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak, actor returns to Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu is back in Mumbai after completing her Haridwar schedule for Haseen Dillruba as further shooting of the film has been halted due to coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu was in Delhi for Haseen Dillruba.
Taapsee Pannu was in Delhi for Haseen Dillruba.(ANI)
         

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who was shooting for Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba in Haridwar, had to cancel her Delhi trip after the makers decided against going ahead with the schedule, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has reportedly returned to Mumbai now.

Taapsee told Pinkvilla, “We finished the Haridwar schedule and came back to Mumbai. We are not shooting till 31st March. There was a 5-day schedule in Delhi that was to be filmed but that has been postponed until things get better. Rest, everything is done.”

Also read: Salman Khan on why he never shifted from Galaxy Apartment: ‘The entire building is like one big family’

Haseen Dillruba, written by Kanika Dhillon, also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Sharing the first Taapsee had written on Instagram earlier, “‘I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it’ Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020!”

Hindustantimes

Anand L Rai is producing the film under his banner Colour Yellow Production. He had said in a statement, “Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script.”

Apart from Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee also has Rashami Rocket where she will be seen alongside Bhavesh Joshi actor Priyanshu Painyuli and essay the role of an athlete hailing from Gujarat. During her stay in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba shoot, she also trained for Rashami Rocket.

Taapsee was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which traced the journey of a housewife who decides to speak up against domestic violence, against all odds. The film received rave reviews and had an impressive run at the box office as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news