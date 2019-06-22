Taapsee Pannu says her sister was afraid she will kill someone after Badla

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who began her acting career in the south Indian film industry and moved to created her own space in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Baby, has said that 10 percent of the characters she portrays onscreen remain in her system.

In an interview to Mid Day, Taapsee said, “I laugh about the fact that I’m becoming a crazy person, with every film. I rid 90 per cent of a character from my system, and 10 per cent stays, changing something in me.”

Taapsee also talked about an incident after Manmarziyaan where she blasted a guy for attempting to take her pictures without asking. “During Manmarziyaan, my sister and I went out for dinner. We were standing at the pavement, waiting for the driver to get the car. There was a man at the red signal, slyly taking out his camera on a bike. It’s not like he asked for a picture. I’m a public figure; not a public property, like Qutub Minar, or something. There’s a clear difference. I, in Rumi-mode, went, ‘Phone andar rakh le, nahi toh tod dungi!’ My sister was like, ‘I’m not with her!’ I also instantly realised, this is not me,” she said.

“My sister was actually worried after Badla, wondering who I’ll kill, once I come back! I knew that’s not a good character to bring home. With Game Over, I was getting borderline depressed. I had to keep thinking about my biggest fears, again and again, for 35 days, every single day, for 12 hours. I used to text my sister, since she is my only bouncing board. I don’t freak my parents out. It would be quite scary for them to see their daughter going through these mental ups and downs,” she further said.

Jun 22, 2019