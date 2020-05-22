Taapsee Pannu shares throwback pic from Game Over, reveals the film taught her this life lesson

bollywood

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:04 IST

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback picture from her thriller, Game Over, and revealed how the film was a life-changing experience for her. An interesting conversation between the actor and her Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani also hinted at an upcoming project.

Taapsee wrote alongside the image, “We all have 2 lives, the second one starts when you have only one left.’ That’s what was written in that envelope I’m holding n when I read it for the first time it hit me hard. Made me believe in living in the moment so much. Not that I was much of a planner before that. #GameOver was again more than just a movie , more than just a story for me n for everyone who understood the meaning behind it. Life is what u gonna make it , you should have the will power to LIVE and not just survive.#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Pannu is reliably strong in a hysterically distraught role, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, playing a loving caretaker, is wonderfully warm and makes the film feel real. At 103 minutes, Game Over feels brisk, though weak Hindi dubbing and clumsy dialogues surely rob the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film of some urgency. Cinematographer A Vasanth has fun, using muscular pan-shots to establish his characters and surroundings — even though bright daylight peeks from the windows during scenes set late at night. Stunts are by a gentleman called “Real” Satheesh, and to his credit, the gore feels suitably accurate.”

Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar commented on Taapsee’s post, “Get ready @bhumipednekar ji n @nidhiparmarhira ji ab apna time ayega... No pressure @taapsee mam.” Taapsee was quick to respond with her fears, “@tusharhiranandani hey bhagwaan. Kahin usse pehle lockdown na over ho jaaye pray for that.” Producer Nidhi also wrote, “@tusharhiranandani no pressure huh ?”

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen next in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

