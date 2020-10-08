Taapsee Pannu strikes some cool poses during Maldives vacation, says ‘after all we are tourists’. See pics

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:59 IST

Taapsee Pannu has shared more stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation and the Thappad actor is definitely having a blast with her girl gang. The actor spent her day posing in the sun in a short white dress, feeding stingrays and enjoying the sunset by posing in trademark tourist style.

Taapsee set the Instagram on fire on Thursday as she shared a picture of herself in a colourful bikini, sitting on the edge of the net with the vast blue ocean in the background. She captioned it, “When we take the idea of ‘Rise and Shine’ literally ! : our newly discovered director on board @shagun_pannu #Maldives #Vacation #HappySky.” It is evident the picture is clicked by her sister Shagun Pannu, who has accompanied Taapsee along with their cousin.

Taapsee has shared a tonne of more pictures and videos as proof of their fun time in Maldives. The three women also went on to feed the sting rays. Taapsee also shared a picture of her from the location and captioned it, “The friendly sting rays and me.”

Taapsee Pannu bonds with sting rays.

During the day, she shared many more glimpses of her, one from her tea time and another from her snorkelling session.

Taapsee Pannu soaks some sun.

Earlier, she shared another gorgeous picture of herself, in a white dress, leaning on a tree trunk amid the white sands. “When the nature seems to have the best filter... best background.... best lighting .... best props... all you can do is not spoil it.” She shared many more pictures from the same location, including the one where she posed like a typical tourist with the sun on her palm. “Coz after all we r tourists,” she wrote.

Taapsee Pannu and friends hit the beach.

Taapsee Pannu floods Instagram with pictures from Maldives.

On Wednesday, Taapsee had also shared a picture from the gym where she can be seen religiously working out during the vacation.

Taapsee recently wrapped up a film project in Jaipur before she flew to Maldives for a holiday. She has several films in her kitty including cricketer Mithali Raj biopic, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba.

