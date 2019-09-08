Taapsee Pannu to unite with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for next film Thappad, see launch pic

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu has formed a winning combination with director Anubhav Sinha. The actor, on Sunday, tweeted about her next film, Thappad, with her Mulk director. It also has a picture from what appears to be the launch.

Retweeting Anubhav’s tweet, Taapsee wrote: “This year let’s make it even HAPPIER women’s Day! See you all ladies along with your men in theatres on 6th of March 2020 @anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar.”

See you all ladies along with your men in theatres on 6th of March 2020@anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar https://t.co/6aZwA5x1nL — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 8, 2019

Anubhav had, earlier in the day, tweeted about his new venture and written: “Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you Mar 6, 2020. @itsBhushanKumar.” He also put out a picture, from a puja.

There is no clarity on the project other than the fact that it will be women-centric.

Taapsee Pannu shared pictures as Instagram stories.

Anubhav in on a high with two back-to-back successful films. While the much-talked about Mulk didn’t resonate much on the box office, his Article 15 has done big business for a small film. Loosely based on the infamous Badaun rape case (2014), the film starred Ayushmann Khurrana as a conscientious IPS officer who must fight caste prejudice everywhere.

On Saturday, Taapsee had shared a monochrome picture with Anubhav and team brainstorming. “It’s time again....This one is something that was brewing in all our hearts for years....Using the power cinema has given us to voice what needs to be addressed,” the 32-year old had captioned.

Taapsee seemed unable to control her excitement as she put out another picture of her welcome by the filmmaker. The actor was greeted with a cake and a letter from the filmmaker’s production house — Benaras Media Works — which read, “Dear Taapsee, We are excited to have you again and to begin shooting for Thappad. We hope you enjoy your stay here,” the note read.

Earlier in July, Taapsee shared her happiness over being a part of the “subject way too close to heart”. While bingeing on some scrumptious lunch, she posted a picture with the filmmaker and wrote, “8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for!”

