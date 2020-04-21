Tahir Raj Bhasin’s “unusual” birthday amid lockdown, will cut cake with family over video call
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:47 IST
In the pre-lockdown world, a typical birthday celebration for Tahir Raj Bhasin would mean having the company of his near and dear ones and gorging on delectable cakes of his choice. But since none of this will be technically possible as the world is practicing social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor is going to attempt it all virtually!
The Chhichhore (2019) actor , who turns 33 today, says, “It’s unusual. It’s the one day in a year when I look forward to have a lot of friends and family over, and it’s also a cheat day in terms of eating all the cake you can, but unfortunately I am going to have to do it all via video calls. I have different friends in different parts of the country and world, and they’re all going to be doing a video call. And I’ll cut a cake with the family on a video call too.”
Agreeing that technological advancement is the “silver lining” in these times, Bhasin adds, “It will be an unusual experience, but at least technology will connect all of us.” It is also something he’s totally tuned into to keep the prep going for his upcoming projects - whether it is analysing scenes more, rehearsing them more or getting to now the material better.
Wrote this over the weekend. Things I’ve heard & seen over the past few weeks in my neighbourhood. #TogetherApart #Stayhome .... . 𝘈𝘢𝘫 𝘬𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘩𝘢𝘥𝘪 𝘬𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘳𝘶𝘬𝘩 𝘴𝘪 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘪 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘉𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘰 𝘦𝘬 𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘪 𝘫𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘚𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘬 𝘱𝘢𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘦𝘩 𝘢𝘢𝘮 𝘫𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰 𝘬𝘪 𝘫𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘏𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘺𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘬𝘪 𝘬𝘶𝘮 𝘬𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘬𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘱𝘱 𝘵𝘰𝘩 𝘬𝘢𝘣 𝘬𝘢 𝘩𝘰 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘩 𝘺𝘦𝘩. 𝘒𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘳 𝘬𝘢𝘬𝘢 𝘬𝘦 𝘣𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘫𝘪 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘶𝘮 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯. 𝘒𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘳𝘢𝘢 𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘬𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘳𝘢𝘬𝘩𝘪 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘢𝘪 𝘕𝘢𝘢𝘮 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘬𝘢𝘣𝘩𝘪 𝘱𝘶𝘤𝘩𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘢 𝘱𝘦𝘩𝘭𝘦 𝘬𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦. 𝘚𝘢𝘢𝘮𝘯𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘺 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘺 𝘬𝘢𝘥𝘩𝘪, 𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘢 𝘯𝘢𝘻𝘢𝘳 𝘩𝘢𝘵𝘢𝘺𝘦. 𝘋𝘶𝘱𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘩𝘰 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘪 𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘩 𝘱𝘪 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘪. 𝘞𝘰𝘩 𝘭𝘢𝘥𝘬𝘢 𝘬𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘢 ? 𝘗𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘭𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘪 𝘶𝘴𝘱𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘪 ! 𝘈𝘢𝘫 𝘳𝘶𝘬 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘪 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘪 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘰𝘰𝘥𝘩 𝘬𝘪 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘯𝘢 𝘢𝘺𝘪. 𝘗𝘱𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘦𝘬 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘳𝘶𝘬𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 . 𝘚𝘶𝘯𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘶𝘴𝘬𝘪 𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘯𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦 𝘬𝘢 𝘬𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘢 𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘩𝘶𝘸𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯. 𝘌𝘬 𝘮𝘢𝘫𝘥𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘨𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘴𝘢𝘶 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭 𝘬𝘢𝘳 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘜𝘴𝘬𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘢 𝘬𝘪 𝘬𝘩𝘦𝘵 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘢𝘥𝘩 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘒𝘢𝘶𝘯 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘸𝘰𝘩 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘬 𝘫𝘪𝘴𝘮𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘢𝘬 𝘢𝘺𝘦 ? 𝘜𝘴𝘬𝘦 𝘨𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘱𝘢𝘳 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘬𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘯𝘢 , 𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘰 𝘬𝘪 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘢𝘪 ? 𝘈𝘢𝘫 𝘬𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘩𝘢𝘥𝘪 𝘬𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘳𝘶𝘬𝘩 𝘴𝘪 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘪 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘉𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘰 𝘦𝘬 𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘪 𝘫𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘜𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘪 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘢 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘢𝘮𝘪 𝘴𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘪 𝘞𝘢𝘲𝘵 𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘢𝘵𝘩 𝘺𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳 𝘢𝘢𝘮 𝘯𝘢 𝘩𝘰 𝘫𝘢𝘺𝘦. 𝘬𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘰𝘨𝘢 𝘣𝘦𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘳 𝘢𝘢𝘫 𝘬𝘪 𝘩𝘰𝘨𝘪 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘪 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘭 𝘫𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘨𝘪 𝘺𝘦𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘪 𝘨𝘩𝘢𝘥𝘪 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘳 𝘮𝘪𝘭 𝘬𝘦 𝘬𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘩𝘶𝘮 𝘸𝘢𝘲𝘵 𝘴𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘪
Before the lockdown, there was a lot that the actor was looking forward to -- the release of a much-awaited ensemble film, the shoot of a web series, and work on Looop Lapeta, the Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run (1998), in which he will feature with Taapsee Pannu. But even as everything is on a halt, Bhasin is looking at the positives.
“This is not just one film or one industry. Every industry has been affected. The world is on a pause, and I feel it’s giving people time to breathe. Otherwise, we’d be jumping from one project to another. The only way to look at it is to try and find the positives in it, and try and come out of it stronger. That’s what my focus is at the moment,” adds the actor.
In the post-lockdown phase, Bhasin feels there will be “more appreciation for people-to-people interaction”, “more consciousness in terms of interacting with the environment” as “up until now, climate change was always spoken about, but never before have we seen such a tangible impact on how messing with nature can affect humans”, and “health and sanitisation will be taken a lot more seriously”.
And while in this contemplative mood, one of these days, Bhasin also penned a poem, collating thoughts that he has been hearing and seeing in his neighbourhood. Explaining the sudden urge to write, he quips, “That’s the thing about being in self-isolation... that things that you didn’t have time for before or never even knew existed within you, start to crop up.”
Ask him what’s the first thing he wants to do after the lockdown ends, Bhasin, whose parents are in Delhi, says, “One is to meet with the family as soon as possible. I haven’t seen them through most of this year. I have a younger brother who is currently in Hong Kong, and one doesn’t even know when he will be allowed back... and the second thing would be to get back on set and shoot as soon as possible, take a minute with the crew to appreciate what we have all gone through and be mindful of the fact that we’re coming back to create something.”
These, he stresses, are “simple things we took for granted in a pre-lockdown world”, but these have become “valuable” now.
