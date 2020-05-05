Tahira Kashyap jokes she and Ayushmann Khurrana practised social distancing in early days of relationship, see pic

bollywood

Tahira Kashyap, who has been with husband Ayushmann Khurrana for almost two decades now, shared a rare photograph from the early days of their relationship on her Instagram account. The two of them are seen sitting next to each other, with quite a bit of space between them.

“First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan,” she joked in her caption.

Fans called the couple ‘cute’ in the comments section. Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Aparshakti Khurana also showered love on the adorable click.

Ayushmann and Tahira celebrated 19 years of togetherness in March this year. Sharing a collage of pictures with her on Instagram, the actor wrote, “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Tahira shared details of their love story. “Both of us met in high school. Ayushmann was in DAV-10 and I was in Government Senior Secondary, Sector 16. Both of us had opted for medical and were taking physics and chemistry tuitions at the same place in Sector 9. For an entire year, my friends and I didn’t talk to Ayushmann and his group,” she said.

“I was somewhat of a ‘sought after’ girl in class, and I knew for a fact that some of Ayushmann’s friends were interested in me. Ayushmann tells me now that one of his friends asked Ayushmann to give me chocolates and flowers on his behalf. Thankfully, sense prevailed and he refused to do it, else, I would have hated Ayushmann for life!” she added.

Eventually, Ayushmann and Tahira became friends, and then, started dating. After being in a relationship for more than seven years, they tied the knot in November 2008.

Currently, Ayushmann and Tahira are quarantining with their children - Vrajveer and Varushka. They often share pictures of their time together as a family, painting and having fun.

