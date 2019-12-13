e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Tahira Kashyap says her new short film ‘is straight from the heart’

Author-filmmaker and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap describes her upcoming short film Pinni as a sweet story, adding that it came straight from her heart.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2019 20:05 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019.(IANS)
         

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap describes her upcoming short film Pinni as a sweet story, adding that it came straight from her heart.

"I have made a short film with Neena (Gupta) ji and it is produced by Guneet Monga. It's a very sweet film and it has come straight from the heart. There is nothing complicated about it. It's the voice of a woman, so I am looking forward to releasing it," said Tahira at the launch of the Audible Suno app.

Tahira has previously directed the short film Toffee and the music video Kudiye Ni, which featured her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap on husband Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Was insecure earlier about his make-out scenes’

The year 2019 has been special for her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered the back-to-back hits Article 15,Dream Girl and Bala.

"I am so glad that he is doing a fantastic job. He has been picking up good scripts, and I feel he has grown up as an actor," Tahira said, about her husband's growth as an actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
A wedding at the time of citizenship amendment | Opinion
A wedding at the time of citizenship amendment | Opinion
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
Volvo brings in XC40 T4 R-Design SUV at Rs 39.9 lakh
Volvo brings in XC40 T4 R-Design SUV at Rs 39.9 lakh
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news