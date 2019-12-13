Tahira Kashyap says her new short film ‘is straight from the heart’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 20:05 IST

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap describes her upcoming short film Pinni as a sweet story, adding that it came straight from her heart.

"I have made a short film with Neena (Gupta) ji and it is produced by Guneet Monga. It's a very sweet film and it has come straight from the heart. There is nothing complicated about it. It's the voice of a woman, so I am looking forward to releasing it," said Tahira at the launch of the Audible Suno app.

Tahira has previously directed the short film Toffee and the music video Kudiye Ni, which featured her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap on husband Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Was insecure earlier about his make-out scenes’

The year 2019 has been special for her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered the back-to-back hits Article 15,Dream Girl and Bala.

"I am so glad that he is doing a fantastic job. He has been picking up good scripts, and I feel he has grown up as an actor," Tahira said, about her husband's growth as an actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more