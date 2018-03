Taimur was a bundle of energy after play date with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. See pic, video

Taimur Ali Khan, Bollywood’s favourite little munchkin, is back to doing what he does best -- grabbing eye balls. The little boy was snapped on Thursday in Bandra after a play date with his friend, Laksshya Kapoor. Incidentally, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Laksshya’s dad, Tusshar Kapoor, too have been best of friends.

The picture of Taimur leaving a Bandra house in his nanny’s arms is now all over the internet. Also, in these pictures are Tusshar and his son Laksshya. While Taimur is practically unstoppable, posing away to glory, Lakssya didn’t seem too keen on being photographed.

Taimur, however, seemed to be full of energy. From the look of some of the pictures, his nanny is trying hard to control the pretty little boy.

While Laksshya wears a grey shirt while blue denims, Taimur is dressed in a yellow T-shirt with cream-colour shorts. See their pictures here:

And here are some of Taimur’s earlier pictures, in case you missed them.



