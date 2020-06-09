Tanuj Virwani on mum Rati Agnihotri being in Poland: Hope things improve by the time she wants to come back

bollywood

Like many, technology has come in very handy for actor Tanuj Virwani in this lockdown as it is helping him stay in touch with his mother, yesteryear actor Rati Agnihotri. She is in Poland right now, and can’t come back until the situation gets better.

“Unfortunately, my mum is not here in Mumbai, half of her time is spent in Poland where my maasi stays. They have set up a bunch of restaurants there. She left two weeks before the lockdown was imposed here. We are hoping things improve, and international travel would resume by the time she wants to come back. I wouldn’t say she is stuck, because she is doing her work, but thank God for technology, I feel I am connected with her. This is a time when you want to be with your near and dear ones. Right now, it’s just my dad and me,” tells us the 33-year-old.

The situation in Poland certainly stressed Virwani out initially for his mother. “Some parts were little bad, there was some spike in cases as well. She lives in this port city, which is just half-an-hour drive from Berlin, Germany. As a preventive measure, they had shut down all restaurants. From May 18, they went to business as usual,” he adds.

Back home here, the actor says he had “no sense of purpose” for the first few days in the lockdown. “I was busy shooting non-stop since January, and all of a sudden we knew something is going to come up, but we didn’t know it would be for this long. Essentially, everybody’s been grounded, can’t meet friends and family, there is a lot of doubt and uncertainty out there. The only way to connect is video calls and online. It’s become quite crazy. I live in Worli, Mumbai, which has emerged as one of the hotspots in the city. It’s a bit unnerving to be surrounded by slums. You don’t know, this virus is not going to knock at the door, it will come wherever it likes to,” he tells us.

But he says he soon came to the realisation that this isn’t something that is going to get back to normal anytime soon. “It’s not a matter of days and weeks, I have made my peace with it. I strongly believe we should adhere to social distancing. Until there’s a vaccine, we can’t go back to any semblance of normalcy,” Virwani says.

