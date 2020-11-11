Tanushree Dutta sheds 15 kgs, says she received many ‘underhanded compliments’: ‘I would feel bad and hurt’

bollywood

Actor Tanushree Dutta has shared her weight loss journey after she dropped 15 kgs over the last year. The actor said she managed to achieve her goal through a combination of exercise, yoga, a strict diet and intermittent fasting.

Tanushree, who lives in the US, has been sharing pictures and videos of herself on Instagram, showing off her leaner figure. She said that finding more work in Bollywood and looking good on camera were a few motivating factors.

Talking to Times Now, she said, “Yeah, that was a particular reason. I was healthy and fit in terms of my body and shape, I was okay. I was not obese. For screen, I thought if I dropped a few pounds, I would look even better. So I started working on that.” From a low-carb to no-carb diet, some weight training, two hours of brisk walking, a healthy diet of fruits and salads, Tanushree left no stone unturned. She said she would be hurt when people would give her ‘underhanded compliments’.

“I think, in the last couple of years, when I was maintaining a bigger body frame, I think a lot of people took that as an excuse to body-shame me. Sometimes people can be really sneaky, you rarely come across people who outright call you fat. They said in sneaky ways and that hurts you nevertheless. They will say something that is completely unnecessary. Don’t I know it? People would be like ‘oh you have put on a bit of weight, you are bigger than before.’ Basically underhanded comments. I got a lot of underhanded comments and underhanded compliments, which you can tell the intention of the person the way they are talking to you. You can tell that they don’t have their best interests in me. They say it to put you down and make you feel bad. I did go through that emotional roller coaster,” she said.

Tanushree also recently took to Instagram to talk about her weight loss. She shared a picture of herself and wrote, “There is no magic, no miracle, no secret so to say just a realization that I wanted the change so bad that I was willing to give up on a few things that were not serving me anymore. Certain attitudes, certain food habits and certain thought and habit patterns had lived out their expiry. Last but not the least someone up there surely loves me enough to keep giving me second chances in life to correct all the wrongs that I have endured! So this is His grace and His love manifest as my transformed body and soul. Still more to go...work in progress folks! Need ur support, love and prayers too,” she wrote.

