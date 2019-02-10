Tanushree Dutta supports Kangana Ranaut: She’s left Bollywood boys and their dames twiddling their thumbs

Tanushree Dutta has voiced her support for Kangana Ranaut, who has been calling out the film fraternity for allegedly ignoring her latest film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She called Kangana an ‘A++ actress’ in a new interview.

Tanushree, who championed the #MeToo movement in India, said in a statement, “Kangana Ranaut is a bonafide A++ list actress.Why the extra plus because she is the only one who made it to the top of her game in Bollywood without the nagging support and recommendation of A- list male stars, without a high profile surname or an unrealistically perfect, pure and pious facade that most Bollywood actresses seem to wear on and off screen.

Tanushree, who is currently in the US, said that ‘besides being a powerhouse performer, she has truly set an example of someone who has made a unique and celebrated place for herself in an industry tough to conquer for an outsider.This Damsel has truly made it all the way despite all the distress; leaving the frat boys club of Bollywood and their dames twiddling their thumbs in abject contempt for her success.”

Kangana had recently complained that certain members of the film industry have ganged up against her. She said that while she attended screenings of other actors’ films, and supported their work on social media, none of them repayed the favour.

Singling out Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, she said at a press interaction that she has had enough of Bollywood ganging up against her for her outspokenness, and vowed to ‘expose’ each and every one of them. Kangana said that she had called up Alia personally and told her to ‘grow a spine’ and that if she remains a ‘puppet’ of Karan Johar’s, she (Kangana) cannot consider her successful.

Alia responded to Kangana’s claims and said that she will speak to her in private. “I didn’t do anything to get a reaction like this,” she told DNA.

Addressing Kangana directly, Tanushree said, “Kangana they don’t support you because they are intimidated by your talent, they hate your guts and their brawny thick muscle brains cant seem to figure out for the love of sweet Jesus how on earth you made it this far without them! They think they are Gods and it’s blasphemy to acknowledge that you shouldered a multi-million dollar film on your own.With Manikarnika’s success you have hit them on their softest spot and it will take them some time to recover.They will come around eventually...they have to or else they run the risk of being irrelevant.”

Tanushree added that while she hadn’t seen Manikarnika yet, her parent watched it opening week and were all praises for Kangana’s performance.

Previously, actor Anupam Kher also spoke up in support of Kangana. He wrote in a tweet, “#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:).”

Manikarnika is struggling to recoup its reported Rs 125 crore budget. The film has made Rs 88 crore domestically, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

