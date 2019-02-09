Anupam Kher stands in support of Kangana Ranaut, calls her a brilliant rockstar

Days after Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the film industry for not supporting her during the release of her film Manikarnika, actor Anupam Kher has stood up for her and called her a ‘rockstar’. The actor, who was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister, was requested by a fan to support Kangana. A user asked Anupam during his fan interaction on Twitter, “nobody from bollywood is supporting Kagana’s Mankarnika movie. Can you please tweet in her support?”

The actor replied, “#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:).”

I am on a flight to Atlanta. 33000 feet above the ground. I think it is a good time to do a brief Q&A. Please use #AskAnupam hashtag. Go for it.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 9, 2019

In a recent interview, Kangana had said that while she attended preview screenings of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt did not do the same for her. When Alia was asked about the same at a press meet, she said that if she has upset Kangana, she will apologise to her on a personal level. Alia told PTI, “I have always said that I have admired her a lot as an actor and a person. She is very outspoken and it takes courage to be that way.”

Kangana had claimed in an explosive video interview that the industry had ganged up against her for her “nepotism” comments but she was not afraid. She said, “one thing is for sure, I’m not going to spare anyone. Main inki waat laga dungi, ek ek ko expose karungi (I will make their lives hell, and I will expose every single one of them).”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt, tells her to grow a spine: I don’t consider you successful if you are Karan Johar’s puppet

Also read: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar take Gully Boy global. See pics from Berlin Film Festival

Continuing with the promotions of the film, Kangana had told Pinkvilla that she called up Alia and asked her to ‘grow a spine’. Talking about their conversation, she said, “I reached out to Alia and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work......I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film.”

She recalled telling her to support an important film about women empowerment and nationalism and saying that if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being Karan Johar’s puppet, she cannot consider her successful.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 12:10 IST