Tanushree Dutta visits Kali temple with sister Ishita, Taimur meets cousin Inaaya

Diwali festivities are done with in Bollywood and many celebs are getting back to their regular routine. Be it film promotions, gym routines, story sessions, dance practices or simply spending time with family, celebs were seen all over Mumbai on Friday.

Tanushree Dutta, the lady who set in motion the #MeToo campaign in India, was spotted with younger sister Ishita as they visited Kali temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Kali puja. Both stepped out dressed in traditional finery and, needless to say, looked beautiful. Ishita, who got married this year, looked particularly nice in a rich orange saree.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too as seen in the Bandra and visited Vrindaban Gurukul in Mumbai. Young stars who are still to make a debut too were seen — Sara Ali Khan, who will make her debut with Kedarnath, was spotted at the Sunny Super Sound recording studio while Ananya Panday, who is working in Student of the Year 2, was seen with her good friend, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Kartik Aryan posed with Neha Dhupia while Kangana was seen outside her Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain’s office in Juhu. Little boy Taimur Ali Khan too was seen at cousin sister Inaaya Naummi Kemmu’s residence in Mumbai while Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor has a family dinner.

See all pictures here:

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday at PVR in Juhu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at Bandra.

Tanushree Dutta, sister Ishita at Kali temple in Mumbai.

Kartik Aryan shoots for No Filter Neha.

Sara Ali Khan at Sunny Super Sound.

Kangana Ranaut at producer Kamal Jain’s office in Juhu.

Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Bandra.

Pretty sisters--Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen at their family dinner.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 17:10 IST