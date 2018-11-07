Sara Ali Khan thanks her stars for a chance to work with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty as they wrap up Simmba

Actor Sara Ali Khan is waiting to make a debut in Bollywood and is currently working on two projects - Kedarnath and Simmba. Simmba, a remake of Telugu hit film, Temper staring Jr NTR will see Ranveer Singh don the khakhi for his role. Sara wrapped up shoot for the film and she took to Instagram to confirm the same

She wrote, “And that’s a picture wrap. Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast! And @ranveersingh you truly are a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with this laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you both are. I really thank my lucky stars that I could work with both of you! #simmba #gratitude #boss.”

Simmba will see Ranveer play the role of a rowdy cop, Sangram Bhalerao and Sara would play his lady love. The film is slated to release on December 28. In the meanwhile, Kedarnath’s teaser was released recently and the film is expected to release on December 7 and will mark Sara’s debut.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara was set to make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath earlier this year, however, there were delays due to conflict on the production side. It was after this that she signed Dharma Production’s project Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty.

