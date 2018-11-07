Kareena Kapoor celebrates Diwali with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in traditional outfits. See pics

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been making appearances at different Diwali bashes around town. Taimur also joined his parents for an outing on Wednesday and the three looked picture perfect. Saif and Taimur were even twinning in their white kurta pyjamas.

The family was out to attend a Diwali puja at Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor’s office. Pictures of Taimur holding Kareena’s hand as she chased after him are winning their fans’ hearts. Kareena wore a simple pistachio green salwar kameez to the puja.

Taimur was recently out on a play date with Yash and Roohi Johar and pictures of the kids were shared by director Karan Johar, the twins’ father. From riding a toy car to posing for pictures, the three kids had internet wrapped around their pics for an entire day.

From attending the children’s Diwali bash with cousin Inaaya in cute yellow kurta-pyjama to turning Dracula for the Halloween, Taimur has won hearts of fans on social media with his antics.

Taimur’s parents Kareena and Saif are busy with their respective film projects. Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar’s big-budget directorial Takht, and opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News. Saif, on the other hand, will be working on the second part of Sacred Games and Taanaji.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 13:52 IST