Tere Bina: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez made entire music video at Panvel farmhouse, with just 1 more person

Updated: May 12, 2020 10:39 IST

Actor Salman Khan has been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown, and even though he’s at his Panvel farmhouse, he is surrounded by friends and family. Along with one of them, actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman has produced a DIY music video for a new song, titled Tere Bina, which will be released at noon today.

The actor spoke to The Times of India and provided some context about how the song came into being. “Back home in Bandra, we have a neighbour, Ajju (Ajay) Bhatia, who would keep asking me to sing for him. So far, I have sung four songs for him. Tere Bina is one of those. It wasn’t fitting into any of my films, so we decided to release it now.”

The actor, who’d previously shot and released another music video -- Pyaar Karona -- during the lockdown, continued, “About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn’t know that we would be here under a lockdown. So, we wanted to keep ourselves busy, and that’s when we decided to do these songs.”

Jacqueline added that the entire video was shot with the help of just three people; Salman, herself, and a DOP. She said that in addition to singing the track, Salman had also directed the video, whereas she was in charge of setting up the lights.

Tere Bina has Salman and Jacqueline romancing at his Panvel farmhouse. A teaser for the video shows the duo riding horses, a bike, and exploring the landscape. Salman and Jacqueline revealed details about the song in an Instagram chat with actor Waluscha De Sousa, who is also at the farmhouse with them. The song that was shot over four days, is his “cheapest production” till date, revealed Salman.

However, it was not easy to edit the track. “Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” Salman shared.

