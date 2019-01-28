 Thackeray weekend box office: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film earns Rs 22.9 crore, Marathi version dominates
Thackeray weekend box office: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film earns Rs 22.9 crore, Marathi version dominates

Thackeray weekend box office: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film earned Rs 22.9 crore while Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika earned Rs 42.55 crore.

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Thackeray,Nawazuddin Siddiqui Thackeray
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray earned Rs 22.9 crore in its first weekend.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, which released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has earned Rs 22.9 crore over the weekend despite the film receiving mixed reviews from critics. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi.”

Meanwhile, Manikarnika made Rs 42.5 crore in the first weekend. “#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses Rs 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: Rs 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu,” Taran wrote in his tweet. The film is Kangana’s biggest weekend opener. The record was earlier held by her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which made Rs 37.5 crore in the opening weekend.

The Hindustan Time review of Thackeray said, “Thackeray shockingly relishes the most controversial aspects of the polarising leader’s legend. This film plays out like the origin story of a super-villain. We are shown a character who is a proud bigot, a man who indulges in hate-speech, likens himself to Adolf Hitler, and gives orders for erasure of mosques and for the killing of communists. This is not a whitewash, it’s a confession.”

Thackeray is directed by Abhijeet Panse and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film also stars Sudhir Mishra and Amrita Rao.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 17:36 IST

