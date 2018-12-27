The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: Akshaye Khanna breaks the fourth wall as Anupam Kher portrays Manmohan Singh

The trailer of veteran actor Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister is out. The movie features him as India’s former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna plays his media adviser Sanjay Baru, who also wrote the book from which the film gets its name.

The trailer begins with Sonia Gandhi appointing Singh as the Prime Minister after the 2004 elections. We are introduced to Akshaye Khanna’s Sanjay Baru, who breaks the fourth wall and speaks directly to his audience. The focus is on the power dynamics between Gandhi and Singh, with present Congress president Rahul Gandhi presented as the successor in-waiting. As the days go by and the UPA government grapples with controversies, we see the PM struggling.

Anupam had shared a video on Wednesday, donning his look from the film.“Friends, you’ll be happy to know that the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister is coming to all of you tomorrow,” he wrote.

Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Singh’s media adviser Sanjay Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister revolves around Singh’s life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

It also features Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, respectively. Suzanne Bernert portrays the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is set to hit the theatres on December 21.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 16:03 IST