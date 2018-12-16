Vinod Khanna’s ex wife, Akshaye and Rahul Khanna’s mother Geetanjali Khanna dies at 70

Late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna’s first wife Geetanjali died at the family’s farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said Sunday. She was 70.

Geetanjali and her actor son Akshaye Khanna were visiting the farmhouse located at Mandva over the weekend. She complained of uneasiness at the farmhouse on Saturday evening following which she was taken to a hospital in Chondi village, Mandva police station in-charge, assistant police inspector Meghna Burande said.

After treatment at the hospital, Geetanjali and her son returned to the farmhouse where the actor took her to the bedroom and asked her to take rest, she said. Akshaye Khanna later went out of the farmhouse for sometime. When he returned, he enquired with a care-taker about his mother and then went to her bedroom where he found her unconscious, the official said.

He then called doctors again at the local hospital and also his brother-actor Rahul Khanna in Mumbai. On doctor’s advice, he took his mother to the Alibaug-based civil hospital where she was declared dead, Burande said.

After the postmortem at the civil hospital on Sunday morning, the body was handed over to the family, she said. “It appeared to be a natural death, but doctors have preserved the viscera to ascertain the exact cause of demise,” the official said. “We recorded Rahul Khanna’s statement and have not found anything suspicious,” she said, adding that the last rites of the deceased were performed by the family members at Alibaug on Sunday afternoon.

Vinod Khanna, who had served a BJP MP, died in April last year at the age of 70. He had divorced Geetanjali in 1985. In 1990, he got married again to Kavita, with whom, he had a son, Sakshi, and a daughter, Shraddha.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 16:46 IST