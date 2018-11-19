The wedding season is here and Kareena Kapoor is a blushing bride in new photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is as much in news for her films as she is for her public appearances, ad shoots and gym outings. The paparazzi favourite turned a bride for a new ad shoot right in the middle of wedding season -- both in Bollywood and otherwise. While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will follow suit soon.

Now, Kareena was seen in a red bridal lehenga with heavy jewellery during the shoot, and was seen blushing like a real bride. The photos, of course, went viral.

And while the Jab We Met actor was busy working, son Taimur kept her company. Taimur, who accompanied his mom to work, was spotted with his nanny at the location.

Taimur spotted by the paparazzi. (Viral Bhayani)

Taimur spotted with his nanny. (Viral Bhayani)

Kareena recently walked the red carpet at the Lux Golden Rose Awards and was one of the most glamourous divas at the event. The actor stole the spotlight in a red and pink gown and with her hair tied up in a bun.

The actor was last seen in the film Veere Di Wedding along with close friend Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Since then, she has been spending quality time with her son.

Interestingly, the actor also shares a good bond with Saif Ali Khan’s and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The star kid is set to witness the release of her debut film Kedarnath on December 7. Sara also made her debut on Koffee With Karan this season. She had accompanied Saif on the couch and spoke at length about her step mom. Talking about Kareena, Sara said on the show, “Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.”

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 16:35 IST