This is why Hrithik Roshan is Bollywood’s best father

Every now and then you see Hrithik Roshan’s pictures with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. However, never does it seem that he is spoiling his kids by taking them on vacations to exotic locales. Actually, the Bollywood actor has his own way of imparting life lessons to his sons.

Recently, he designed comic strips that tell stories of courage and meaningful living. As per a report in Mid-Day, Hrithik Roshan believes in igniting the fire of learning in his kids.

The website has quoted a source saying, “Hrithik believes in mental stimulation for his children, so he has been creating comic strips and penning stories for his kids. He wants to give out important lessons that will help them grow into compassionate human beings. The stories are told in the format of comic strips and Hrithik designs the doodles himself.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for Super 30, a film based on award-winning Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar. The first look of the film left his fans impressed. The film directed by Vikas Bahl, is said to be one of the best scripts coming Hrithik’s way.

He was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil that turned out to be a blockbuster despite releasing against Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.