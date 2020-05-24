e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / This pause has given the planet breathing space: Abhay Deol

This pause has given the planet breathing space: Abhay Deol

The actor also adds that even if we go back to normal, history proves that such outbreaks will keep happening unless we take drastic measures

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 21:10 IST
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
HT Mumbai
Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol
         

Actor Abhay Deol who has been in Goa under the lockdown, says he has been doing “great”. “I cycle, I swim, I’m completing my house in Goa (lockdown has slowed things on that front). I’m developing two scripts, I have three films in post production, I’m taking online classes in subjects that interest me, and I lay in the sun everyday so I can keep a nice tan. I’m thankful for the privilege to be able to do so,” he says.

Asked why he chooses to be away from the limelight, the actor says, “Popular actors with big banners behind them get tremendous coverage. That’s the norm and the structure within this industry. So, the fact that I keep a low profile and do not follow a conventional path, whether in the films I do or in the way I stay, makes people believe that I’m choosy or reclusive. Truth is I cannot participate in this hyper capitalism that the industry pushes upon us.”

Commenting on the current state of affairs with a global pandemic lurking behind us, Deol says, “It will take a while, I’m hoping it will be by the end of the year but you can’t really say. I don’t think we can or should go back to normal. We need to rethink the way we structure society, our cities, businesses and prioritise providing for the poor while investing in green technologies to create new jobs. This calamity is also an opportunity. Even if we go back to normal, history proves that such outbreaks will keep happening unless we take drastic measures.”

Talking about one of his recent films, What are the Odds, which he has also produced, Deol says, “Even though I’ve played a part in the movie, my main role was that of a producer. I’m very thrilled, this film does not check any of the traditional boxes.”

The Dev.D (2009) actor who considers himself an optimist, says, “This pause has given the planet breathing space. It’s brought to people’s attention the dangers of unchecked capitalism. It shows that we are all connected, even if we make our own fake borders.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In