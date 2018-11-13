Thugs of Hindostan box office day 5: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan film falls with a thud, collects Rs 5 cr on Monday

Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be a shocker at the box office as the collections of the film touched rock bottom on its first Monday. The film with a stellar star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sana Fatima Shaikh collected around Rs 5.25 crore on day five, as reported by boxofficeindia.com. The film had broken several box office records on the day of its release with its thunderous opening of over Rs 50 crore owing to the record-breaking advance tickets’ sale. The Vijay Krishna Acharya film however began its journey downhill soon after as the critics gave it a thumbs down and negative word of mouth destroyed its chances of improvement during the weekend.

The film had already registered a downfall on its second day with collections of around Rs 28 crore (Friday) followed by the third day collections of around Rs 22.75 crore (Saturday). The film fell further on its first Sunday with collections of just around Rs 16.75 crore. The film now stands at a total of around Rs 122.50 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. Thugs of Hindostan managed to reap in the benefits of the Diwali season but failed to maintain the rhythm in the following days.

The film also released in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. In the two languages, it earned Rs 4 crore till Sunday and Monday collections from the two formats are still awaited.

#ThugsOfHindostan

HINDI:

Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr. Total: ₹ 119 cr

TAMIL + TELUGU:

Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4 cr

Total: ₹ 123 cr [5000 screens]

India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2018

Talking about the audience reaction to the extravaganza, trade analyst taran Adarsh said, “Moviegoers are extremely ruthless and in no mood to splurge on movies they hear is substandard... In this era of social media, the word of mouth spreads faster than fire and can make or break a movie within hours... #TOH #ThugsOfHindostan.” He added in another tweet, “You cannot misjudge or underestimate the audience these days. Yeh public hain, yeh sab jaanti hain... #TOH #ThugsOfHindostan.”

It is to be noted, the three-day collections of the film stood lower than Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The makers call it a visual spectacle as the film is made on a huge budget.

Thugs of Hindostan became the first ever Bollywood film to make half a century on its opening day. The film recorded the third highest advance booking at around Rs 27.50 crore on its first day. The hiked ticket prices also have a role in the film’s magnificent opening.

Thugs of Hindostan also appeared to be the highest opening film for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif who have delivered several superhits in their careers. The film left behind the earlier biggest Diwali release – Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, by a huge margin at the box office.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 10:20 IST