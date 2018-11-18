Thugs of Hindostan box office day 9: Aamir Khan film is in free fall, makes Rs 1.25 crore

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s big-budget film, Thugs of Hindostan, is in free fall at the box office. The film cobbled together just Rs 1.25 crore on its ninth day of release. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan’s total box office collections in India now stand at Rs 141 crore, disastrous for a film that reportedly cost Rs 300 crore.

Thugs opened to a record-breaking Rs 50 crore on its first day, but the numbers proved to be front-loaded. The films dropped like an anchor over the next week. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh compiled the film’s day-to-day business on Twitter. The film dropped to Rs 28.25 crore on its second day, and Rs 22 crore on day 3. Taran wrote that 37% of the film’s first week collections came on day one.

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...

Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33%

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18%

Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12%

Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91%

Wed [vis-à-vis Tue]: 19.54%

Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

Thugs has made Rs 56 crore in overseas markets, which Taran has described as disappointing. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho continued its fantastic run, crossing the Rs 120 crore mark.

#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr

Week 2: ₹ 28.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 15.35 cr

Week 4: ₹ 10.80 cr

Total: ₹ 120.40 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2018

This weekend’s new releases, Pihu, opened to Rs 45 lakhs on day one, with Taran anticipating an increase in numbers thanks to positive word of mouth. The Hindustan Times review gave director Vinod Kapri’s film 1.5 stars out of five and called it a ‘silly, sadistic’ film.

Thugs has also not faired too well with the critics, with the HT review awarding it one star and comparing it unfavourably to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The film has an 18% rating on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 18:12 IST