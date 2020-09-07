e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff debuts as a singer with Unbelievable: ‘Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song’. See first look

Tiger Shroff debuts as a singer with Unbelievable: ‘Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song’. See first look

Tiger Shroff is all set to debut as a singer and has shared the first look of his song, Unbelievable. Disha Patani was among the first few to respond to the announcement.

bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Tiger Shroff has shared the first look of his song debut, Unbelievable.
Tiger Shroff has shared the first look of his song debut, Unbelievable.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to make his debut as a singer. The actor shared the motion poster of his song, Unbelievable, on Monday. “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

The motion poster had Tiger holding a mike as he enthrals the audience. Disha Patani was one of the first to comment on his post, dropping multiple clap emojis.

The song has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh. Punit Malhotra has directed the track with Paresh doing the choreography and Santha as the director of photography. The teaser of the song, produced by Big Bang Music, will be released soon.

Tiger, whose last big release was Baaghi 3, has keeping himself busy as India stayed home during the lockdown. The actor recently shared a clip of his home workout. “Excuse the war cries...that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift,” he wrote. The video shows Tiger making two attempts to lift 220 kgs. In the first attempt, he just tries to check how heavy it feels and gives it up soon after. In his second attempt, he lifts the weights till his knees.

Tiger had earlier shared a glimpse of his flying kick by posting a throwback video featuring him and Akshay Kumar. “Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple of kicks to the audience at his tournament. Just glad i didn’t mess up. #pressure #throwback.”

top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In