Tiger Shroff: Listen more and speak less, this is the advice my father gave me

Actor Jackie Shroff, in a recent interview, told us that he has never referred his son, Tiger Shroff to any filmmaker. However, when we ask Tiger, he is quick to say that whatever he is today, wouldn’t have been possible without his father’s guidance. “His words of wisdom have been my guiding force,” says the 29-year-old actor. From being a demure blue-eyed boy to portraying tough characters on screen, Tiger has come a long way in the last five years that he has spent in Bollywood. Soon after his Bollywood debut Heropanti (2014), he was touted to be the next big action hero in Bollywood who is equally good with his dance moves, and his subsequent films, Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and Student of the Year 2, among others, reinforced his image. To be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s untitled film also starring Hrithik Roshan, and Baaghi 3, Tiger seems to be quite enjoying this roller coaster ride. Excerpts from an interview:

How have these five years in Bollywood been so far?

Every actor feels that they could have done more. I think that’s a healthy feeling. I started my career on a positive note and got acceptance pretty early on. Then I saw downfall as well, and then again, I saw a huge high and that sort of changed my life. So, I have learnt a lot in these five years of my career. I’m happy that both good and bad phases were a part of my journey.

What’s that one advice your father has given you?

He told me, ‘Listen more and speak less’. There are many other things that he has told me and all of them have helped me sail through.

Do you turn to your dad for career advice, too?

No, we don’t discuss work at home. It’s just the basic stuff that we talk about. I think somewhere he trusts my decisions. The one person I turn to for career advice is [producer] Sajid Nadiadwala; he is my mentor.

You got to lead a film franchise, Baaghi, quite early on in your career. Did you see that as a risk of any sort?

Over the years, Baaghi has become my home ground. It’s definitely a pressure that we have to scale up every time. Not many people have been a part of a franchise so early on in their career, so the pressure was bigger because I had just stepped in the industry and my second project turned out to be a franchise film, and since then, I had to take that forward. Thanks to the audience that they accepted my work and while we’re working on the next film, we are trying something new.

You’re pretty active on social media. How do you deal with all the negativity that comes along?

With time I’ve realised that it’s important to filter out a lot of things. And when I’m pointed out something wrong in my work, I take it seriously; there is always room for improvement. Secondly, you need to keep your friends close and your enemies closer, and I do believe in that completely.

