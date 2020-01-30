e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 wraps up, Shraddha Kapoor calls team ‘beautiful & loving’. See pic

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 wraps up, Shraddha Kapoor calls team ‘beautiful & loving’. See pic

Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, has wrapped up shoot. See a picture from the last day.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.
Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.(Instagram)
         

Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3 has completed its shoot. Shraddha shared a picture after last day’s shoot and wrote a note of thanks for her team.

She said, “Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan @tigerjackieshroff @riteishd @lokhandeankita.” In the picture, Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh, director Ahmed Khan and the rest of the crew can be seen cutting a cake. There are as many as six cakes on the table.

 

The film will also see Tiger Shroff’s actor father Jackie, the makers announced on January 23. In the third instalment of action drama, Jackie will play the on-screen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh’s characters. In a cameo appearance, the 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a police inspector, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had said.

Also read: Wendell Rodricks on Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy dress: ‘There is an age to wear some clothes’; Twitter hits back

“Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his Hero father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations and no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence.”Ahmed and I feel the story line required Jackie to be a part of them film and I believe our visions matched to understand how it’s a pivotal role in the film,” Nadiadwala said in a statement.

The producer said having Jackie on board will add to the film’s expectations. “... I am confident no one will be disappointed by this double dose of Shroffs and will stand as a strong USP,” Nadiadwala added.

Also starring Ankita Lokhande and Chunky Pandey, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At all party meeting, BJP gets a word of advice from Akali Dal leader
At all party meeting, BJP gets a word of advice from Akali Dal leader
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news