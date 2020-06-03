e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff wishes mentor Ahmed Khan, his son Azaan on birthday: ‘Happy birthday to the captain of the ship’

Tiger Shroff wishes mentor Ahmed Khan, his son Azaan on birthday: ‘Happy birthday to the captain of the ship’

Tiger Shroff has wished filmmaker Ahmed Khan and his son Azaan -- who share the same birth date.

bollywood Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Tiger has worked with both son and father in Baaghi 3.
Tiger has worked with both son and father in Baaghi 3.
         

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to extend his wishes to director Ahmed Khan and his son Azaan who share the same birth date, June 3. Sharing a picture with the filmmaker on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday to the captain of the ship. Love you sir. Wish you the best of health, happiness and many more blockbusters. Can’t wait to work with you again.”

The picture shows the director-actor duo, perhaps on the sets of Baaghi 2 . While Tiger has a basketball in his hands, Ahmed and the actor seem to be engaged in a serious discussion. Tiger has worked with Ahmed in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The first film in the franchise was directed by Sabbir Khan.

Hindustantimes

Tiger also wished Azaan, Ahmed’s son who shares his birthday with the filmmaker and has also worked in Baaghi 3. Sharing a dance video with the young one, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday little bro..keep making your parents proud and keep killing it. Love.”

Hindustantimes

Azaan made his debut with Baaghi3 alongside Tiger. Earlier, he had featured as a model for several advertisements.

Also read: ‘Lot will be revealed,’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya as actor’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment

Ahmed worked as a child actor in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s popular film Mr India and later took on the role of a choreographer for Anil-Aishwarya Rai’s Taal (1999), Aamir Khan’s Ghajini (2008) and Salman Khan’s Kick (2014). He donned the director’s hat with Lakeer - The Forbidden Lines, Fool n Final, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Hindustantimes

Disha Patani, who also worked with Ahmed, extended wishes for him on Instagram. She posted a throwback picture with him and wrote, “Happiest b’day my blockbuster Director @khan_ahmedasas Thank you for always having my back.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Shah Faesal and two other senior J&K politicians’ detentions under NSA revoked
Shah Faesal and two other senior J&K politicians’ detentions under NSA revoked
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Tahir Hussain led the mob that killed Ankit Sharma: Charge sheet
Tahir Hussain led the mob that killed Ankit Sharma: Charge sheet
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In