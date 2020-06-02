War sequel: Tiger Shroff wants to be ‘background dancer’ to Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in Ghungroo 2.0

bollywood

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 13:09 IST

Tiger Shroff has a million-dollar idea for the sequel to the action-thriller War, which saw him in a face-off with Hrithik Roshan, who played an agent gone rogue. The film also featured Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Vaani was asked about her experience of working with Tiger in War. She directed the question to him and asked him if he enjoyed working with her.

Replying to her on his Instagram stories, Tiger said that he wanted to reunite with her and Hrithik for the sequel to War. “Hopefully both of us come back to life for the sequel and I can be a background dancer in ghungroo 2.0 behind you and Kabir,” he wrote.

Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor’s characters are killed in War.

War, which was the highest-grossing film of 2019, saw Hrithik playing Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Kabir, one of the agency’s best. When he goes rogue, the agency calls upon Khalid (played by Tiger), whom he mentored, to capture him.

At the success bash of War last year, director Siddharth Anand said that he planned War as a franchise. When asked about a sequel, he told IANS, “It’s too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience’s reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it’s an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action.”

In an earlier interview with IANS, Tiger said that his face-off with Hrithik in War was like ‘Superman vs Batman’. He said that the film was different from his earlier action entertainers such as Baaghi and Heropanti.

“There are very different styles of action, location and get-up. It’s more on the lines of Mission: Impossible. It’s like Ethan Hunt versus James Bond and Superman vs Batman... on this battlefield. We are fighting in the air, on land. It is a visual spectacle. It is a great action entertainer,” he said.

