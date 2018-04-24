Too much money spent, very crass, says Sonam Kapoor on lavish weddings

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is in the news as the reports of her May wedding with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja go viral. There were reports that the 32-year-old actor is going to tie the knot at a relative’s heritage bungalow in Bandstand, Mumbai. It was also said that the reception will take place at a five-star hotel owned by her close friend.

Now, in a conversation with Dubai-based portal The National, Sonam said that she would ‘rather give the money away’ than spending it on lavish weddings. She also said that the idea of marriage is ‘more appealing’ to her than the wedding itself.

She said, “I’d rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it’s important to do all the rituals, but I don’t believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I’m not okay with that at all.”

Read: Ranveer Singh sees off Alia Bhatt, asks paparazzi if they want love bite

In fact, her tweet on Tuesday can be seen in this regard. She tweeted, “Some of the gossip that’s coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious.”

The tabloid media has been featuring stories from her choice of clothes on the wedding day to the guest list.

Some of the gossip that’s coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious 😂 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 24, 2018

The only person who has talked about it in media is choreographer Farah Khan who hinted that she would be preparing Sonam and her family members for a dance at her wedding.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next film Veere Di Wedding that’s scheduled to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.