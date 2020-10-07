Top 5 entertainment news: Rhea Chakraborty granted bail, Swara Bhasker-Kangana Ranaut reignite Twitter war

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:32 IST

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, released from Byculla jail after a month. See pics, video

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, and directed her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Photographers clicked her leaving the jail. The media have been warned by the police not to chase after Rhea and her vehicle.

Read full story here

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Swara Bhasker’s jibe, says will return awards if proven wrong: ‘Watch interview again if your memory is weak’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is standing by her earlier statement, saying that she will return her awards if her accusations are found wrong in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After Swara Bhasker tweeted a veiled comment at Kangana on Wednesday afternoon, the latter also shared a tweet in reply.

Read full story here

Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day

Actor Bobby Deol has said that director Shekhar Kapur was supposed to direct his debut film Barsaat, but had to drop out after 27 days of shooting because the filmmaker got the offer to make Bandit Queen. Bobby said that Shekhar quitting the film delayed it by two years and was very ‘frustrating’.

Read full story here

Suhana Khan drops a gorgeous new pic, fans call her a ‘beauty’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is far from making her film debut. However, going by her Instagram status, she is already a star. The actor’s daughter shared another stunning picture of herself and fans can’t keep calm.

Read full story here

Mukesh Khanna on why he is against Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘They tarnished a pure character like Shaktimaan’

Mukesh Khanna, who recently slammed Kapil Sharma’s show on Instagram, has now spoken about why he is against the comedy show. Mukesh, who played Bhishma Pitamah on Mahabharat, was not a part of a special reunion episode on Kapil’s show that featured other actors from BR Chopra’s magnum opus.

Read full story here