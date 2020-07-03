e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Troll asks Shekhar Kapur why he never cast any dark skin leads in his films, this was his reply

Troll asks Shekhar Kapur why he never cast any dark skin leads in his films, this was his reply

Shekhar Kapur said fairness creams can show the good intention by having a ‘dark skinned girl’ model for their product. He also reminded a troll of Bandit Queen when asked why he never had a dark skinned girl as lead in his films.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shekhar Kapur wants Fair and Lovely rebranding done right.
Shekhar Kapur wants Fair and Lovely rebranding done right.
         

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has joined the critical voices responding to the rebranding of a fairness cream brand. The cream was formerly known as Fair and Lovely and the company -Hindustan Unilever Limited recently announced they would drop the word ‘fair’ from their product branding.

Shekhar tweeted late Thursday, “So Fair and Lovely will now be called Glow and Lovely? C’mon Hindustan Lever. For years you’ve been profiting by destroying our nation’s young girl’s self worth by making rude comments about dark skin. Now prove your ‘intentions’ by having a dark skinned girl on your packaging.”

 

When a Twitter user tried to take a dig at him writing, “Now you speak up for dusky people to raise your profile ! Your movies didn’t star dark skin leads,” Shekhar simply mentioned one of his initial films. “Bandit Queen,” the filmmaker wrote. The film was based on dacoit Phoolan Devi, played by Seema Biswas alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Nirmal Pandey.

 

The 1994 film bagged that year’s National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, apart from a few other awards. Bandit Queen premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and travelled to a few other film festivals as well. The film was also India’’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 67th Academy Awards. However, it did not make it to the nominations.

 Also read: Saroj Khan (1948-2020): The ace choreographer who created magic with Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi

Earlier, when the company had announced dropping words like ‘fair’ from their branding, Shekhar had made similar suggestions in a tweet, “Hope @unilever have a darker skinned girl as the model on the pack. Will they have the courage to do that? @fbbhutto.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well’: PM Modi in address to soldiers in Ladakh
‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well’: PM Modi in address to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Not the era for expansionism’: PM Modi’s harsh message to China from Ladakh
‘Not the era for expansionism’: PM Modi’s harsh message to China from Ladakh
Japan opposes any ‘unilateral attempt to change status quo’ on LAC
Japan opposes any ‘unilateral attempt to change status quo’ on LAC
PM Modi on Ladakh front with strong message to protect border from China’s PLA
PM Modi on Ladakh front with strong message to protect border from China’s PLA
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
LIVE: Coronavirus mortality in Italy is highest among poor, shows Study
LIVE: Coronavirus mortality in Italy is highest among poor, shows Study
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanTBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In