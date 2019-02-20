Tushar Pandey talks about Hum Chaar and Chhichhore, shares what’s common between the two stories

Actor Tushar Pandey is one of the many college students who were seen auditioning for Sue’s play in Rang De Basanti. Last seen in Pink, the actor has now returned as a village lad in Rajshri Productions’ Hum Chaar and is as one of the four protagonists. In an exclusive interview with HT, the actor spoke about the film, his character and his upcoming film Chhichhore. Excerpts:

How Hum Chaar is different from other college romance films?

It’s about the idea of friendship and what it can it do to people. The film spans between two age groups – it starts in college when our characters are around 21-22 and when they are nearing 30 and a lot has changed in their lives. The idea of college and friendship is very different from other films. It is a drama revolving around how some incidents make a group of friends fall apart and how they eventually come together.

It is a very grounded film, set in Noida. The film is about realising that a time comes when friends are equivalent to family.

Tell us about your character in the film.

My character is different from others in the film. He comes from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. While he has aspirations of becoming an engineer and settle down abroad, his father is a pradhan and wants him to become a doctor who can help people in his village. He is a guy who doesn’t have a very strong command over English. He is a very grounded and enthusiastic man and then something happens.

The graph of the character is very different. From a guy who is full of dreams during college days to a bitter man leading a mundane life, a lot changes for him.

How was it different from you real self. Could you relate with it?

I was born and brought up in Delhi and then went to London for three years to study. My graph is also very different. I have spent a lot of time conditioning myself in theatre. The role was a challenge but I got to explore something that I wasn’t accustomed to.

Tushar (extreme right) in Chhichhore poster.

You are also working on Chhichhore.

That film also spans two different age groups. I am one of the protagonists in the film and it’s a very exciting subject. It is still five-six months away from the release. I am so fortunate to be working with Nitesh Tiwari.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 17:17 IST