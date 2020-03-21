Twinkle Khanna shares daughter Nitara’s video creating chaos at home amid self-isolation: ‘Please adopt her’

bollywood

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has shared an amusing video of her daughter Nitara on Twitter. The Khanna-Kumar family is in self-isolation much like the rest of the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In it, Nitara is seen banging the walls and ceiling of their home with a cane, trying to get a slipper off a lighting duct. “Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! Mine’accidentally’tossed her slipper into the lighting duct.You don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit,” Twinkle captioned her post.

Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up!Mine’accidentally’tossed her slipper into the lighting https://t.co/jFHWsy68Yv don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit:) pic.twitter.com/JvaKnqtyyB — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 21, 2020

When someone commented how Nitara was their ‘favourite tiny human’, Twinkle replied, “Please adopt her.” Another fan had a better idea, “No worries Dad @akshaykumar can jump flip climb to get that down.”

Earlier this week, Twinkle had shared a picture of herself and Nitara reading books to kill time during the self-isolation. She also tweeted about how she wanted to ‘stab her eye’ after some online learning classes with Nitara. “3 hours into day I of virtual learning with my first grader and I want to stab my eye with a fork. It doesn’t help that my Wi-Fi connection has the same attention span as my child, which means, they both take a break every five minutes:) #TeachersAreAClassApart,” she wrote.

There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away💙#Dogperson pic.twitter.com/JkEV52CmWA — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 21, 2020

On Saturday, she also tweeted about how pets are not prone to coronavirus infection. “There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away,” she wrote.

Akshay on Friday shared a video endorsing the practice of social distancing and urged people to stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. “I am at home and hope that you are in your home too. He further shared that we should question ourselves if we really need to step out of the home,” the 52-year-old actor said on Twitter.

