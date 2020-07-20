e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna calls out Akshay Kumar for ‘robbing’ her pretty, floral face mask for awareness video

Twinkle Khanna calls out Akshay Kumar for ‘robbing’ her pretty, floral face mask for awareness video

Akshay Kumar seems to have borrowed Twinkle Khanna’s face mask for a video without her knowledge, and she called him out for it.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twinkle Khanna did not appreciate Akshay Kumar using her mask in the awareness video.
Twinkle Khanna did not appreciate Akshay Kumar using her mask in the awareness video.
         

Akshay Kumar featured in a public service announcement video, reminding everyone to wear their face masks before stepping out of their houses. However, it appears that the ‘pretty, floral’ mask used by him belongs to his wife, Twinkle Khanna. She hilariously called him out for stealing it for the video.

The video starts with different people saying ‘idiot’ in their respective languages. It cuts to Akshay saying, “Agar aap nahi chahte ki aap har bharatiya bhasha mein gaali khayein ya phir koi aapko buri baat kahe, toh chup-chaap iss mask ka istemaal karein (If you do not want to get abused in every Indian language or be told off by someone, please use a face mask).” He then goes on to wear a floral mask.

 

“Go about your life normally but follow the #safenormal,” Akshay wrote, sharing the video on his Twitter page. Twinkle shared his tweet and wrote, “Also get your own mask and don’t rob your partner’s freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal.”

Hindustantimes

Also read | ‘That’s what qualified me for B grade’: Taapsee Pannu jokes as writer Kanika Dhillon highlights ‘her last 5 films made Rs 352 cr’

Akshay and Twinkle got married in January 2001 and have two children, Aarav and Nitara. Earlier this year, on their 19th wedding anniversary, the actor wished his wife with a hilarious Instagram post. In the picture, he was seen dressed as Pakshirajan, his character from 2.0, about to dig his fangs into her. “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up to make his digital debut with his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film will release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
US carrier Nimitz to conduct exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
US carrier Nimitz to conduct exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In