Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna gives a peek into son Aarav’s 18th birthday party: ‘So proud of the man you have become’

Twinkle Khanna gives a peek into son Aarav’s 18th birthday party: ‘So proud of the man you have become’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrate son Aarav’s 18th birthday with family. Twinkle also wrote a note for her son, saying she is ‘already missing the little boy’ he was.

bollywood Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated son Aarav’s birthday with family.
Twinkle Khanna gave us all a sneak peek into the birthday celebrations of son Aarav on Instagram. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle’s son Aarav turned 18 on Tuesday and the family celebrated with family in the UK where the actor is shooting Bell Bottom.

“Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy,” Twinkle wrote with a photo featuring her, husband Akshay, daughter Nitara and Aarav. Everyone is sporting moustaches, perhaps following Akshay who now has a moustache for his film.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Talking about raising Aarav to the young man he is today, Twinkle wrote, “All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room.”

She added about how her son is now looking forward to his life as an adult, “But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear.”

Akshay and Twinkle are parents to Aarav and Nitara. Earlier, while talking to Bear Grylls, Akshay had said, “My son is very different. He just doesn’t want to tell anyone that he’s my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That’s what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to.”

