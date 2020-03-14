Twinkle Khanna, Nitara are reading books amid coronavirus scare, writer says it’s ‘love in the time of corona’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:15 IST

Trust Twinkle Khanna to sprinkle the world with her sense of humour -- on Saturday, she shared a picture on social media which spoke of making the most of troubled times like these, when the world faces a pandemic like coronavirus. In the picture, a lady and a child can be seen lying besides each other and reading their respective books.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together.The greed to capture this moment of joy,to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time,was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona.” While, we can’t see the two people in the frame, it can be guessed that the two are Twinkle and her daughter Nitara. While Twinkle reads a book named ‘An American Marriage’, Nitara’s book cover isn’t visible.

Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together.The greed to capture this moment of joy,to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time,was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona pic.twitter.com/u3oVLjopEn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 13, 2020

The picture got a lot of love from her many fans and friends. Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books, wrote: “I hope I have such moments with my boys as they grow up” while another person said “Please keep yourself safe Twinkle, sending heaps of good wishes and prayers :) xoxo @mrsfunnybones”. A fan wrote “cannot agree more” sharing a picture with his child while another said “precious moments”.

Spread of coronavirus in India has had its effects on the film industry too with film releases being the worse hit; Twinkle’s actor husband, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled to release on March 24, has been postponed indefinitely. An official statement from Rohit Shetty Picturez, said: “We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience...”

Also read | Sara Ali Khan reacts to dad Saif Ali Khan’s ‘not an absentee father’ comment: ‘He was always there without even living with us’

A number of Bollywood and Hollywood releases have been postponed; Fast and Furious 9 will now release next year in April, while Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham Singh too will release only in January, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more