Twinkle Khanna hides unibrow from paparazzi, says ‘wait for the big reveal’. Watch video

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:13 IST

Actor-turned-bestselling author Twinkle Khanna is “rocking a unibrow” for an upcoming project, she revealed in an Instagram post. She shared a video, in which she dodges the paparazzi as she walks from her vanity van to her car, hiding her face with a sheet of paper, trying to keep her look under wraps.

Twinkle made a reference to the coronavirus scare that has gripped the world and joked that people will resort to using paper once we run out of face masks. She wrote, “The next thing people will do after we run out of masks:) Me? I am rocking a unibrow for something new- Wait for the big reveal.”

Curious fans flooded Twinkle’s post with questions. “Why are you hiding your face?” an Instagram user asked. Another commented, “Mam why are you do this?” One Instagram user guessed that she was recreating the look of Mexican artist and feminist icon Frida Kahlo.

Twinkle burst on the Bollywood scene with Barsaat in 1995, but despite a promising career under the arc lights, she quit acting after a few years. She has often said that she entered the film industry, being the daughter of acting legends Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, but did not enjoy it.

On Koffee With Karan, Twinkle said that Mela, one of her last films, is remembered by the audience despite its poor performance at the box office, solely because of her terrible performance. “I have done something which nobody has ever seen. *imitates herself* ‘Rupa, aankhein dekho, Rupa...’ That kind of stuff,” she said, adding that she neither had the inclination or aptitude for acting.

In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones and followed it up with the equally successful anthology of stories The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

