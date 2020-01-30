e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna gets philosophical after a bathroom slip, says ‘We fall, rise, spout even more existential nonsense’

Twinkle Khanna gets philosophical after a bathroom slip, says ‘We fall, rise, spout even more existential nonsense’

After she slipped in her bathroom on Thursday morning, Twinkle Khanna hilariously compared the episode to love, and called them “dumb accidents”.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Twinkle Khanna revealed in a tweet that she slipped in the shower on Thursday morning.
Twinkle Khanna revealed in a tweet that she slipped in the shower on Thursday morning.
         

Trust Twinkle Khanna to see the funny side of bathroom accidents too. The actor-turned-author had a “memorable, if slightly bruised morning”, when she slipped in the shower, and wrote a funny post comparing it to love.

“Love is as much a matter of chance as slipping in the shower. Both are dumb accidents where you end up flat on your back in nothing more than your birthday suit. #BabaTwinkdev,” she shared on Twitter.

She added, “No prizes for guessing that I have had a memorable, if slightly bruised morning today. We fall, we rise and we spout even more existential nonsense-such is life.”

 

Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit acting after a few years – her last film as an actor was Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. She has often said that she did not enjoy her stint in films.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Twinkle said that she wanted to be a writer since the age of 16. “Writing lets you hide. Your defences are still high, but writing allows you to climb over that wall and look at the world,” she said.

Despite a seven-year-long career in films, Twinkle is still not comfortable facing the camera. “I dread it. I have to tell myself, ‘I am lucky to have this opportunity’,” she said.

Also read | Rahul Dholakia spots ‘I love Bell Bottom’ board in Goa, Akshay Kumar says they are not alone

Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015, which was a hit with readers. She followed it up with the equally successful anthology of stories The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

Pyjamas Are Forgiving was Twinkle’s fastest selling book and she said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed by the response Pyjamas Are Forgiving and my previous books have received. I have always been immersed in the world of words as a reader and now I am grateful that I have found a place in it as a writer as well.”

