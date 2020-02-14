e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna once changed Akshay Kumar’s iPad password to get his attention, actor asks fans how to get back at her

Twinkle Khanna once changed Akshay Kumar’s iPad password to get his attention, actor asks fans how to get back at her

Akshay Kumar was in for a shock when Twinkle Khanna revealed the real reason behind a disabled device.

bollywood Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Twitter banter cracked up their fans.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Twitter banter cracked up their fans.
         

Author Twinkle Khanna has written a witty new column about how to tease and trouble one’s spouse. Writing for Tweak India, Twinkle revealed that once she changed the password of husband Akshay Kumar’s iPad to get his attention.

Twinkle says that she was helping their daughter Nitara practise karate but Akshay was distracted by the cricket match on his iPad. Twinkle came up with a fun way to get back at him. “I got home and secretly changed my husband’s iPad password. It is difficult to quantify the joy I felt that night, watching him enter his password repeatedly, till his device was disabled,” she wrote in her article.

 

Twinkle even shared the post on Twitter on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. “A Valentine’s gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail @akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? #ValentinesDay,” she wrote.

Akshay was in mood for revenge when he read about it. “And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad. Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions,” he wrote in a tweet.

Also read: Batman first look: Robert Pattinson steps into iconic Batsuit, internet can’t get over his Batjaw

However, Akshay’s fans did not offer any revenge plans but loved seeing their banter online. “Congratulation sir. Kya wife mili Hai Aapko (What a wife you’ve got),” wrote one. “Why are you getting angry at her today,” asked another. “Hahahhahahaa Husband and Wifey are on fire and that too on Valentine’s Day,” wrote another.

Akshay was last seen in Housefull 4 and will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. He stars in the film with Katrina Kaif and plays a cop. It is the most anticipated India movie of 2020, according to an IMDb list. It is slated to hit theatres in March.

