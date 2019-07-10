Twinkle Khanna says losing to ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar is inevitable. See pic of her defeat

Writer Twinkle Khanna has said that losing in a game to husband Akshay Kumar is inevitable, because he’s the ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’. She shared a picture of a chess match between Akshay and her, while their daughter Nitara looks on.

She captioned the picture, posted on Instagram on Tuesday, “Unfortunately when you play any game with a certain Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi losing is rather inevitable.” The picture shows Twinkle and Nitara standing on one side of a giant chess board, while Akshay makes his move. He’s dressed in a black T-shirt and track pants, with a burgundy cap on his head. Twinkle, meanwhile, is wearing a blue blazer and white shirt. Nitara can be seen standing beside her mother, in a grey sweatshirt.

Akshay and the family have been on vacation for the past several days, and Twinkle has shared frequent updates from the holiday on Instagram. Akshay, Twinkle and Nitara were spotted at the Mumbai airport last Wednesday, leaving for their vacation. Twinkle had tweeted that they were supposed to jet off on Tuesday, but their flight was cancelled due to bad weather. She’d written, “The captain was better off commandeering a ship than an aircraft last night, planes skidding, runways flooded and we all sailed back home #DisableAirplaneMode.”

Akshay has been busy filming his upcoming action movie, Sooryavanshi, with director Rohit Shetty. The film is the fourth entry in his cop universe of films, which also includes the two Singham movies starring Ajay Devgn, and Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.

The actor will next be seen in the Independence Day release Mission Mangal, about a group of misfit scientists who spearhead India’s first Mars mission. The film’s teaser was released on Tuesday. Akshay will also be seen in Good News, later this year. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 08:46 IST