Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar finally leave for vacation with daughter Nitara. Check out pics of Bollywood celebs

Actor Akshay Kumar was finally able to leave for his vacation with wife and author Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara as the Mumbai rains took a break on Wednesday. The family had arrived at the airport to leave on Tuesday but had to return home as several flights were cancelled due to bad weather.

Akshay, Twinkle and Nitara appeared to be in a happier mood on Wednesday after being turned away the day before. Twinkle was seen in a black top, grey pants and sneakers while Akshay wore a funky purple outfit. Nitara, in a white top and blue pants, held her mother’s hand throughout.

Twinkle had tweeted on Tuesday after her flight didn’t take off, “The captain was better off commandeering a ship than an aircraft last night, planes skidding, runways flooded and we all sailed back home #DisableAirplaneMode.”

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently returned from New York after a long vacation, was spotted out and about Mumbai in a cool and starry outfit. Her white sweatsuit was decorated with colourful stars and grabbed everyone’s attention.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Mumbai, promoting his upcoming film Super 30 with co-star Mrunal Thakur. Parineeti Chopra was seen on her way to train for the Saina Nehwal biopic and Sanya Malhotra was also seen in Mumbai. Check out more celeb pics:

Dia Mirza spotted in Mumbai, Gauri Khan at an event.

Karishma Tanna and Rakul Preet Singh make a stylish statement.

Alia Bhatt on an errand run in her starry outfit.

Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar at Mumbai airport.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Adah Khan seen in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor at airport and Shweta Bachchan at Zoya Akhtar’s home.

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur promote Super 30.

Sanya Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra spotted by paparazzi.

