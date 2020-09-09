e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse inside Akshay Kumar’s ‘small’ birthday party, shares pic of Nitara’s handmade card

Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse inside Akshay Kumar’s ‘small’ birthday party, shares pic of Nitara’s handmade card

Akshay Kumar, who is in the UK with his family, celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday. His wife Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures.

bollywood Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pose for a selfie.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pose for a selfie.
         

Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of how she celebrated husband, actor Akshay Kumar’s birthday. Twinkle took to Instagram to share a picture with Akshay from the UK, where the actor and his family are currently stationed.

She wrote in her caption, “A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!” Her post contains two images -- one shows the two of them posing with a chocolate cake, and the second appears to be of birthday cards made by their kids, Aarav and Nitara.

 

View this post on Instagram

A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

The post has been ‘liked’ over 200000 times, with Akshay’s fans coming together in the comments section to extend their best wishes. “Happy birthday sir,” several of them wrote.

Akshay, who is the UK for the filming of his upcoming spy movie Bell Bottom, turned 53 on Wednesday. Earlier, his Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. Sharing a throwback picture of her older sister Karisma Kapoor and the Khiladi star, she wrote: “This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar.”

Also read: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: When Twinkle Khanna threatened to not have a second child, other lesser-known facts about their marriage

Twinkle, who is a published writer and former actor, earlier in the week had shared a meme that poked fun at her and Akshay. “How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme,” she’d written in the caption.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In