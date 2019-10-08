Twinkle Khanna: ‘There is nothing in life that you can’t crack a joke about, including death’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:07 IST

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has once again said everything in life should be taken with a pinch of salt, adding that nothing can be serious that you cannot joke about it.

Speaking with Indian Express in an interview, Twinkle said, “There is nothing in life that’s so serious that you can’t crack a joke about, including death. That’s the person I have always been, even when I was much younger. I have gotten into trouble for saying things that are actually true. The situations that we witness in life can be ridiculous. You must be paying 37% tax and I am paying 44% tax. Yet, we are falling into one pothole after another. I can complain about the pothole or choose to crack a joke about it.”

She also talked about her choice of books and said, “Books have been my life since my younger days. I went to boarding school in Class VI. Books were my friends before I started making friends. When I recommend a book on social media, my boarding schoolmates comment that they had always seen me with books or that I used to miss lunch because I was reading. The latter is not true. I wouldn’t have been the size I was had I been missing lunch. Books are still my escape and source of comfort. Every night I read science fiction before I fall asleep. I travel to other planets and meet aliens. In the past, I used to read all the greats such as Isaac Asimov and Margaret Atwood. These days, I read a lot by Ken Liu, especially all his Chinese translations.”

Twinkle produced her husband and actor Akshay Kumar’s film PadMan that was a success critically as well as commercially. Asked if she would produce more films in near future, Twinkle told the daily that she needs a compelling subject to take to production once again.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 18:05 IST